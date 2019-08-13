Parsley Energy (PE) Holder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Lifted Stake by $86.73 Million; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Stake in Citigroup (C) Has Lifted by $9.21 Million as Stock Price Rose

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 73.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 148,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 350,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, up from 201,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $65.54. About 11.26 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Politics: Exclusive: Kushner’s New Jersey Trump Tower got a $200 million loan from Citigroup; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Inc.’s (C) CEO Michael Corbat on Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript); 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 9.7%; 25/04/2018 – South African watchdog says forex-rigging trial likely to begin in 2019; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES KOJIMA HEAD OF TREASURY & TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR JAPAN; 08/05/2018 – SOFI IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER CITIGROUP EXEC RICHARD GARSIDE; 26/04/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup’s head of operations and technology retires

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 298.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 4.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 6.09M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.59M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 2.00 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Monday’s Market Minute: Earnings Season Kick-Off! – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: ‘Meh’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Strong Yield Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup – Staying On Course – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Management Inc holds 18,860 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 0.28% or 14.82M shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 8,700 shares stake. First Dallas Inc has 9,345 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 152,167 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 3.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mai Capital Mngmt invested in 0.59% or 184,784 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors owns 8,140 shares. Pictet National Bank And Trust holds 18,739 shares. Middleton & Co Inc Ma invested 0.84% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 80,096 are held by Delta Cap Lc. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Invesco invested in 37.65 million shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 34,500 shares to 152,370 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (NASDAQ:SONA) by 91,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,325 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 142,000 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 98,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 319,324 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests invested in 0.01% or 160,047 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 671,870 shares. Natixis owns 0.03% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 276,797 shares. Virtu has 12,507 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 0.04% or 2.07 million shares. Oslo Asset As stated it has 1.66M shares or 7.19% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Company invested 0.16% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Channing Capital Lc has invested 0.51% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Bessemer Gp holds 0.01% or 87,195 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 11,032 shares. Axa reported 249,800 shares. Chase Investment Counsel holds 30,850 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company holds 0% or 105,778 shares in its portfolio.