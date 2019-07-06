Parsley Energy (PE) Holder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowered Its Position by $341,373 as Stock Value Rose; Fastenal (FAST) Shareholder Check Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.89 Million

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 91.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 45,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,430 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 49,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 1.89 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 17,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,703 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 80,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 2.49 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PE’s profit will be $117.68 million for 12.43 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 56,897 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 8.48 million shares. Asset One Limited reported 114,211 shares. Mesirow Investment Management owns 1.07% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 360,390 shares. 35,489 are held by Tudor Corporation Et Al. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Petrus Tru Co Lta reported 16,323 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl reported 98,320 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 1.56 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Principal Financial Grp Inc Incorporated reported 321,153 shares. Bain Capital Credit Ltd Partnership invested in 282,164 shares or 7.66% of the stock. Dupont Mgmt accumulated 11,220 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York has 0.36% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Clearbridge Invests Lc invested in 0% or 574 shares.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 229,481 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $73.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 51,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co reported 6 shares. Sei Com accumulated 0.01% or 63,985 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated Ny has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 825 were reported by Guardian Life Of America. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 29,425 shares in its portfolio. 171,574 were accumulated by Aqr Limited Liability Company. Washington Trust Com stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fenimore Asset Mgmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 119,859 shares. Moreover, Meyer Handelman Communication has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 3,500 shares. King Luther Cap stated it has 4,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Group has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Element Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc reported 2.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 5,757 are owned by Stearns Svcs Gru.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. 2,500 shares were sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN, worth $150,000. The insider Hein LeLand J sold $2.49 million. 10,000 shares valued at $624,999 were sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on July, 10. They expect $0.37 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FAST’s profit will be $210.95 million for 21.68 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 4,489 shares to 22,189 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimpress Nv.