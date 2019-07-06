Parsley Energy (PE) Holder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Trimmed Its Holding; Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Holder Hound Partners Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 57,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.96 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.73 million, down from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 593,860 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has risen 2.63% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 14/05/2018 – U.S. FDA ACCEPTS COHERUS BIOSCIENCES BLA OF CHS-1701; 21/05/2018 – Coherus Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/05/2018 – COHERUS BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 70C; 03/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Re-Submits Biologics License Application for CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate); 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 08/03/2018 STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 17,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,703 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 80,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 2.49M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold CHRS shares while 25 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 62.32 million shares or 5.41% more from 59.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner Fund Mngmt Lp invested in 0.29% or 947,061 shares. Sg Americas Lc has 0% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 7,916 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited invested in 0.01% or 430,000 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 59,165 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 999,972 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 15,143 shares. Ares Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc holds 29,171 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Point72 Asset Lp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). 15,000 were reported by Kamunting Street Capital Mngmt L P. Millennium Limited Liability has 746,362 shares. Ghost Tree invested in 450,000 shares or 1.66% of the stock.

Analysts await Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 94.12% or $0.64 from last year’s $-0.68 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Coherus BioSciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.21% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PE’s profit will be $117.68 million for 12.43 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.18% EPS growth.