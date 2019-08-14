Parsley Energy Inc. (PE)’s Financial Results Comparing With VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy Inc. 18 2.75 N/A 0.95 17.46 VOC Energy Trust 5 6.30 N/A 0.75 7.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Parsley Energy Inc. and VOC Energy Trust. VOC Energy Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Parsley Energy Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Parsley Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than VOC Energy Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Parsley Energy Inc. and VOC Energy Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 17.9% 17.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.48 beta means Parsley Energy Inc.’s volatility is 52.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, VOC Energy Trust has a 1.83 beta which is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Parsley Energy Inc. and VOC Energy Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Parsley Energy Inc. is $29.3, with potential upside of 78.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.8% of Parsley Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.6% of VOC Energy Trust are owned by institutional investors. Parsley Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Competitively, VOC Energy Trust has 26.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82% VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35%

For the past year Parsley Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than VOC Energy Trust.

Summary

Parsley Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors VOC Energy Trust.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.