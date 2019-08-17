Parsley Energy Inc. (PE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)

Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy Inc. 18 2.67 N/A 0.95 17.46 Southwestern Energy Company 4 0.25 N/A 1.68 1.31

Demonstrates Parsley Energy Inc. and Southwestern Energy Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Southwestern Energy Company is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Parsley Energy Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Parsley Energy Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Southwestern Energy Company, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14%

Risk and Volatility

Parsley Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.48 beta. Southwestern Energy Company on the other hand, has 1 beta which makes it 0.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Parsley Energy Inc. Its rival Southwestern Energy Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Southwestern Energy Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Parsley Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Parsley Energy Inc. and Southwestern Energy Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 Southwestern Energy Company 1 3 1 2.20

$29.3 is Parsley Energy Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 83.70%. On the other hand, Southwestern Energy Company’s potential upside is 157.78% and its average target price is $4.64. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Southwestern Energy Company is looking more favorable than Parsley Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Parsley Energy Inc. and Southwestern Energy Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.8% and 0%. About 3.9% of Parsley Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy Company has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82% Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48%

For the past year Parsley Energy Inc. has 3.82% stronger performance while Southwestern Energy Company has -35.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Parsley Energy Inc. beats Southwestern Energy Company.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.