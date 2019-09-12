Parsley Energy Inc. (PE)’s Financial Results Comparing With SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

We are contrasting Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy Inc. 18 3.06 N/A 0.95 17.46 SilverBow Resources Inc. 15 0.42 N/A 6.98 1.49

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Parsley Energy Inc. and SilverBow Resources Inc. SilverBow Resources Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Parsley Energy Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Parsley Energy Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of SilverBow Resources Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Parsley Energy Inc. and SilverBow Resources Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Parsley Energy Inc. and SilverBow Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Parsley Energy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 40.20% and an $25.67 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Parsley Energy Inc. and SilverBow Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.8% and 90.6%. Insiders held roughly 3.9% of Parsley Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of SilverBow Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82% SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05%

For the past year Parsley Energy Inc. had bullish trend while SilverBow Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Parsley Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors SilverBow Resources Inc.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.