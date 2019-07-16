Parsley Energy Inc. (PE)’s Financial Results Comparing With San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

We will be comparing the differences between Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy Inc. 19 2.96 N/A 0.95 21.95 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 5 8.16 N/A 0.39 10.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Parsley Energy Inc. and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Parsley Energy Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Parsley Energy Inc. is presently more expensive than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Parsley Energy Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.39. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s 94.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.06 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Parsley Energy Inc. and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy Inc. 0 3 7 2.70 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$28.89 is Parsley Energy Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 66.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Parsley Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.8% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% are Parsley Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsley Energy Inc. 2.41% 2.71% 14.43% -14.79% -34.06% 30.48% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -2.79% -22.74% -2.56% -23.3% -40.54% -12.92%

For the past year Parsley Energy Inc. has 30.48% stronger performance while San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has -12.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Parsley Energy Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.