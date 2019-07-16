Parsley Energy Inc. (PE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy Inc. 19 2.87 N/A 0.95 21.95 Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.11 N/A -1.96 0.00

Demonstrates Parsley Energy Inc. and Noble Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Parsley Energy Inc. and Noble Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Parsley Energy Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.39 beta. Competitively, Noble Energy Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Parsley Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Noble Energy Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Noble Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Parsley Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Parsley Energy Inc. and Noble Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy Inc. 0 3 7 2.70 Noble Energy Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

$28.89 is Parsley Energy Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 71.45%. Competitively Noble Energy Inc. has an average price target of $33.56, with potential upside of 59.05%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Parsley Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Noble Energy Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Parsley Energy Inc. and Noble Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.2% and 0%. Insiders owned 3.9% of Parsley Energy Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsley Energy Inc. 2.41% 2.71% 14.43% -14.79% -34.06% 30.48% Noble Energy Inc. -1.59% -8.69% 10.37% -8.9% -31.44% 28.78%

For the past year Parsley Energy Inc. was more bullish than Noble Energy Inc.

Summary

Parsley Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Noble Energy Inc.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.