Parsley Energy Inc. (PE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)

Since Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy Inc. 19 2.74 N/A 0.95 21.95 Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.49 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Parsley Energy Inc. and Lilis Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Parsley Energy Inc. and Lilis Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2%

Volatility & Risk

Parsley Energy Inc.’s 0.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Lilis Energy Inc.’s 0.78 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Parsley Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Lilis Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Parsley Energy Inc. and Lilis Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy Inc. 0 3 7 2.70 Lilis Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Parsley Energy Inc.’s average target price is $28.89, while its potential upside is 79.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Parsley Energy Inc. and Lilis Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.9% of Parsley Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Lilis Energy Inc. has 10.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsley Energy Inc. 2.41% 2.71% 14.43% -14.79% -34.06% 30.48% Lilis Energy Inc. -15.45% -7.96% -46.67% -61.48% -75.87% -24.09%

For the past year Parsley Energy Inc. has 30.48% stronger performance while Lilis Energy Inc. has -24.09% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Parsley Energy Inc. beats Lilis Energy Inc.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.