Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Reaches $19.16 After 9.00% Down Move; Last Week EPR Properties (EPR) Analysts

The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 1.09 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFOThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $6.07 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $17.44 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PE worth $545.94 million less.

Among 4 analysts covering EPR Props (NYSE:EPR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. EPR Props has $8300 highest and $2000 lowest target. $66.25’s average target is -14.55% below currents $77.53 stock price. EPR Props had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) rating on Friday, August 23. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $8200 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by JP Morgan. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $80 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Bank of America. See EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) latest ratings:

28/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $76.0000 New Target: $83.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform New Target: $20.0000 Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $76.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $76 New Target: $80 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold EPR Properties shares while 90 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 65.01 million shares or 4.78% more from 62.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs invested in 5,352 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 95,126 shares stake. Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.05% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Wealthcare Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) or 54 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 789 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 22,342 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parkside Bancshares & accumulated 437 shares. Magnetar Financial Llc invested in 3,220 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 13,319 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Moreover, Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Randolph reported 94,819 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% stake.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.01 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. It has a 22.89 P/E ratio. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market divisions primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.31 million for 12.61 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold Parsley Energy, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 74,313 were reported by Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 5.07 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 43,667 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 65 are held by Carroll Fincl Associate. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,700 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Oslo Asset Mngmt As has 1.66 million shares. Carmignac Gestion has invested 0.07% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 88,078 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 30,802 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 407,759 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moore Capital Mgmt L P stated it has 0.11% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Da Davidson & Company invested in 0.01% or 20,289 shares. Oakbrook Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 13,100 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Parsley Energy has $3300 highest and $21 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 33.98% above currents $19.16 stock price. Parsley Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $23 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo.