Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Reaches $16.82 After 7.00% Up Move; Gcp Applied Technologies (GCP) Shorts Lowered By 2.37%

Gcp Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) had a decrease of 2.37% in short interest. GCP’s SI was 3.08M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.37% from 3.15M shares previously. With 628,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Gcp Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)’s short sellers to cover GCP’s short positions. The SI to Gcp Applied Technologies Inc’s float is 5.23%. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 24,546 shares traded. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) has declined 23.24% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical GCP News: 31/05/2018 – REG-GCP Student Living: Edison issues research; 25/05/2018 – CTI BIOPHARMA – EMA’S FEB 2018 FINAL GCP INSPECTION REPORT CONCLUDED PERSIST-2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF PACRITINIB GENERALLY CONDUCTED IN COMPLIANCE WITH GCP; 08/05/2018 – GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 30/04/2018 – 3DR Launches GCP App; 22/03/2018 – GCP STUDENT LIVING PLC DIGS.L -HY NET OPERATING MARGIN 76%; 10/04/2018 – GCP APPLIED – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $350 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Gcp’s New Revolving Credit Facility And Notes; Existing Ratings Unchanged; 22/03/2018 – GCP STUDENT LIVING PLC DIGS.L – HY DIVIDENDS FOR PERIOD 2.82P; 09/05/2018 – The New ICH GCP E6 R2 Addendum Course (London, United Kingdom – September 25th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF

The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.73% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 397,856 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $5.33B company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $18.00 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PE worth $372.75M more.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The Company’s Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI brand; and cement additives under the CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. It has a 17.39 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, and PERM-A-BARRIER brands; and residential building products comprising roofing underlayments, flashings, and weather barriers under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands.

Among 10 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Parsley Energy has $55 highest and $21 lowest target. $29.30’s average target is 74.20% above currents $16.82 stock price. Parsley Energy had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Williams Capital Group maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Stephens.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of natural gas and crude oil properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.33 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. It has a 18.22 P/E ratio.