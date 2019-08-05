Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Reaches $14.06 1 Year Low; Colonial Insured Municipal Fund (CFX) Sentiment Is 1.72

Colonial Insured Municipal Fund (CFX) investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 122 funds started new or increased positions, while 71 cut down and sold positions in Colonial Insured Municipal Fund. The funds in our database now own: 106.47 million shares, up from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Colonial Insured Municipal Fund in top ten positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 40 Increased: 64 New Position: 58.

The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) hit a new 52-week low and has $13.50 target or 4.00% below today’s $14.06 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $4.45B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $13.50 price target is reached, the company will be worth $178.08 million less. The stock decreased 5.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 1.08M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 392,573 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.01 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. It has a 47.86 P/E ratio. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, makes, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves.

Analysts await Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. CFX’s profit will be $72.80M for 10.33 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Colfax Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.21% EPS growth.

Bdt Capital Partners Llc holds 100% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation for 10.70 million shares. Wexford Capital Lp owns 2.11 million shares or 5.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Incline Global Management Llc has 4.86% invested in the company for 815,148 shares. The Texas-based Van Den Berg Management I Inc has invested 4.4% in the stock. Cooke & Bieler Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6.56 million shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Parsley Energy has $55 highest and $21 lowest target. $28.89’s average target is 105.48% above currents $14.06 stock price. Parsley Energy had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, February 22. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5. Williams Capital Group maintained it with “Hold” rating and $22 target in Friday, February 22 report.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 17.95% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PE’s profit will be $101.33M for 10.98 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity. Windlinger Jerry bought $34,738 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Wednesday, June 5.