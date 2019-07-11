Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy Inc. 19 3.18 N/A 0.95 21.95 VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.03 N/A 1.63 1.07

Table 1 demonstrates Parsley Energy Inc. and VAALCO Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. VAALCO Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Parsley Energy Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Parsley Energy Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than VAALCO Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Parsley Energy Inc. and VAALCO Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Parsley Energy Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.39. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s 1.25 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Parsley Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Parsley Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Parsley Energy Inc. and VAALCO Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy Inc. 0 3 7 2.70 VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 54.49% for Parsley Energy Inc. with average price target of $28.89.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Parsley Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.5% of VAALCO Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Parsley Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of VAALCO Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsley Energy Inc. 2.41% 2.71% 14.43% -14.79% -34.06% 30.48% VAALCO Energy Inc. -17.14% -30.95% -22.67% -16.35% 16.78% 18.37%

For the past year Parsley Energy Inc. has stronger performance than VAALCO Energy Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Parsley Energy Inc. beats VAALCO Energy Inc.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.