Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Contrasting side by side

Since Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy Inc. 19 2.74 N/A 0.95 21.95 SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.57 N/A 0.48 4.42

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. SandRidge Permian Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Parsley Energy Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Parsley Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Parsley Energy Inc.’s 0.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, SandRidge Permian Trust has a 1.29 beta which is 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Parsley Energy Inc. and SandRidge Permian Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy Inc. 0 3 7 2.70 SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Parsley Energy Inc. has a consensus price target of $28.89, and a 79.33% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Parsley Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.3% of SandRidge Permian Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.9% of Parsley Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.16% of SandRidge Permian Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsley Energy Inc. 2.41% 2.71% 14.43% -14.79% -34.06% 30.48% SandRidge Permian Trust -6.58% -12.7% -6.99% -2.29% -7.39% 12.7%

For the past year Parsley Energy Inc. has stronger performance than SandRidge Permian Trust

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Parsley Energy Inc. beats SandRidge Permian Trust.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.