Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) and Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCY) Comparison side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) and Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy Inc. 18 3.12 N/A 0.95 21.95 Legacy Reserves Inc. 1 114813000.00 N/A 0.40 0.87

Demonstrates Parsley Energy Inc. and Legacy Reserves Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Legacy Reserves Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Parsley Energy Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Parsley Energy Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Legacy Reserves Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% Legacy Reserves Inc. 0.00% -6% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.39 beta indicates that Parsley Energy Inc. is 61.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Legacy Reserves Inc.’s 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Parsley Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Legacy Reserves Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Parsley Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Legacy Reserves Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Parsley Energy Inc. and Legacy Reserves Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy Inc. 0 3 7 2.70 Legacy Reserves Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$28.89 is Parsley Energy Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 57.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Parsley Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.2% of Legacy Reserves Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.9% of Parsley Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Legacy Reserves Inc. has 22.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsley Energy Inc. 2.41% 2.71% 14.43% -14.79% -34.06% 30.48% Legacy Reserves Inc. -15.52% -22.75% -74.26% -89.77% -95.79% -77.27%

For the past year Parsley Energy Inc. has 30.48% stronger performance while Legacy Reserves Inc. has -77.27% weaker performance.

Summary

Parsley Energy Inc. beats Legacy Reserves Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 627 fields comprising 10,775 gross productive wells, including 3,799 operated and 6,976 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states. It had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent. Legacy Reserves LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.