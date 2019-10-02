Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) and its peers on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Parsley Energy Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Parsley Energy Inc. has 3.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Parsley Energy Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy Inc. 1,537,672,018.35% 4.80% 2.80% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Parsley Energy Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy Inc. 268.17M 17 17.46 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Parsley Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Parsley Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.20 2.20 2.86 2.66

$25.5 is the average target price of Parsley Energy Inc., with a potential upside of 58.68%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 92.22%. Given Parsley Energy Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Parsley Energy Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Parsley Energy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Parsley Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Parsley Energy Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Parsley Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Parsley Energy Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Parsley Energy Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Parsley Energy Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Parsley Energy Inc. has a beta of 0.48 and its 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Parsley Energy Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Parsley Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Parsley Energy Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.