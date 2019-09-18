Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Comparing side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy Inc. 18 3.17 N/A 0.95 17.46 Comstock Resources Inc. 6 3.54 N/A 0.24 28.34

Demonstrates Parsley Energy Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Comstock Resources Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Parsley Energy Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Parsley Energy Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.48 beta indicates that Parsley Energy Inc. is 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Comstock Resources Inc. has a 1.29 beta which is 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Parsley Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Comstock Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Comstock Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Parsley Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Parsley Energy Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Comstock Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Parsley Energy Inc.’s upside potential is 35.32% at a $25.67 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.8% of Parsley Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.9% of Comstock Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.9% of Parsley Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Comstock Resources Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82% Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77%

For the past year Parsley Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Comstock Resources Inc.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.