Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Comparison side by side

Both Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy Inc. 18 2.60 N/A 0.95 17.46 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 24 2.92 N/A 1.60 12.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Parsley Energy Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Parsley Energy Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Parsley Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9%

Risk and Volatility

Parsley Energy Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.48 beta. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a 0.51 beta and it is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Parsley Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Parsley Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Parsley Energy Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 3 4 2.57

Parsley Energy Inc. has a 88.42% upside potential and a consensus price target of $29.3. Competitively the average price target of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is $26.88, which is potential 65.82% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Parsley Energy Inc. seems more appealing than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Parsley Energy Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.8% and 99%. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of Parsley Energy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27%

For the past year Parsley Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Parsley Energy Inc.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.