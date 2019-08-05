Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Analysts See $0.32 EPS; 2 Analysts Covering AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN)

Among 4 analysts covering AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AstraZeneca PLC has GBX 7600 highest and GBX 5000 lowest target. GBX 6266’s average target is -12.18% below currents GBX 7135 stock price. AstraZeneca PLC had 71 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 6800 target in Friday, May 10 report. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has “Reduce” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by HSBC. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Liberum Capital. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Shore Capital maintained AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, May 24 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 18 by Deutsche Bank. See AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report $0.32 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 17.95% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. PE’s profit would be $101.32M giving it 11.61 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Parsley Energy, Inc.’s analysts see 45.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 6.85M shares traded or 52.88% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%

The stock decreased 1.45% or GBX 105 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 7135. About 816,473 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Recommends Change to Tagrisso Marketing Authorisation; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LTD ASTR.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.51 BLN RUPEES VS 1.17 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC 1Q Pretax Pft $374M; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – CIRCASSIA TODAY ANNOUNCES THAT CIRCASSIA AND ASTRAZENECA HAVE AGREED TO AMEND CERTAIN TERMS OF DCA, INCLUDING POINTS SET OUT BELOW; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY FINDINGS IN GALATHEA WERE CONSISTENT WITH THOSE OBSERVED IN PREVIOUS TRIALS WITH FASENRA; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 18/04/2018 – Roche expands indication for cobas® EGFR Mutation Test v2 as a companion diagnostic with TAGRISSO®; 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of G1T38 in Combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of 93.60 billion GBP. The Company’s marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. It has a 41.68 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity. $34,738 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) was bought by Windlinger Jerry on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold Parsley Energy, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 94,445 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 844 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Syntal Cap invested 2.37% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Victory Capital Mgmt invested 0.3% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 17.86 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 26,076 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 55,135 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 13,949 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 60,921 shares. Nwq Investment Management Limited Com reported 240,101 shares. Encompass Capital Advisors has invested 1.44% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Discovery Capital Mngmt Llc Ct accumulated 1.65 million shares. Axa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 249,800 shares.