Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Stock Rose While S&Co Has Raised Its Holding; Pier Capital Has Upped Stake in Repligen (RGEN) by $1.04 Million

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 46.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 110,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 346,620 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, up from 236,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 2.85M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 17,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,097 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 123,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08B market cap company. It closed at $85 lastly. It is down 60.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 67,165 shares to 73,936 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 16,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,203 shares, and cut its stake in Bandwidth Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.77 million shares or 0.33% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund accumulated 5,300 shares. American Cap Mngmt stated it has 73,340 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 329 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,317 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 52,118 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,100 shares. Blackrock accumulated 5.65M shares. 28,443 were reported by Citigroup Incorporated. Metropolitan Life Insur New York stated it has 20,905 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Caprock Group invested in 3,423 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). 304,103 are held by Charles Schwab Investment Management. Credit Suisse Ag holds 89,903 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 131 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon accumulated 615,746 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Invsts Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 211,519 shares. Essex Invest Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Moreover, Earnest Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Vanguard Group invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Pinnacle Assocs holds 0.04% or 92,440 shares in its portfolio. Cap Impact Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 114,627 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 11,032 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 15 shares. Caymus Cap Ptnrs Lp stated it has 786,315 shares. The Indiana-based First Fin Corporation In has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Jupiter Asset Management invested 0.14% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cooperman Leon G accumulated 2.23% or 1.89 million shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 27,636 shares stake. Moreover, Stevens Mngmt LP has 0.06% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 66,776 shares.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.