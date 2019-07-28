Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Stake Maintained by Bright Rock Capital Management Llc; Argentiere Capital Ag Upped Its Red Hat (RHT) Holding by $1.82 Million

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 63,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.24% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 3.05 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsam Prtnrs (London) invested in 0.84% or 300,000 shares. 450,993 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Whittier has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 2.55M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Us Natl Bank De holds 0.07% or 1.30M shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.21% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 0.02% stake. Cushing Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 253,580 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 19,906 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nokomis Cap Llc, Texas-based fund reported 405,422 shares. Discovery Management Limited Liability Ct holds 3.32% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1.65M shares. Fisher Asset Limited holds 448,284 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.03% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 51,100 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 13,100 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 211,519 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 64,500 shares to 30,900 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Retail Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Pentwater Capital Ltd Partnership holds 1.77 million shares. Shelton Cap holds 262 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.55% or 11,695 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 169 shares. Aqr Lc invested in 0.03% or 173,984 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corp holds 102,746 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Co holds 7,200 shares. Etrade Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 6,083 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Lp reported 60,656 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 22,895 are held by Bb&T Corporation. Neuberger Berman Limited Com has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).