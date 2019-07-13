Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Shareholder S&Co Upped Its Position by $2.10 Million; Oberweis Asset Management Has Lowered Harsco Corp. (HSC) Holding by $378,000

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 46.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 110,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 346,620 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, up from 236,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 2.85 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp. (HSC) by 46.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Harsco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 403,469 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has risen 15.53% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 29/05/2018 – HARSCO SAYS ALTEK DEAL INCLUDES FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Announces Results of 63rd Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires ALTEK, A Leading Supplier Of Innovative Environmental And Technology Products To The Global Aluminum Industry; 29/05/2018 – Harsco: Altek Acquistion Has Contingent Consideration Subject to Future Fincl Performance of Altek; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO RENEWS,EXTENDS LOGISTICS-PACKAGING PACT W/ARCELORMITTAL; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO – DEAL CONSIDERATION ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF ALTEK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Harsco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSC); 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF INNOVATIVE; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – ACQUIRED ALTEK, ON A DEBT AND CASH FREE BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires Altek for About $60M

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,135 were reported by Amalgamated Retail Bank. 185,000 are owned by Moore Management Limited Partnership. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Pnc Serv Grp holds 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 36,028 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 122,800 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust, a Japan-based fund reported 193,256 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 7.83M shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 293 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 46 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 279,735 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability owns 1.54M shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. 79,885 are owned by Moody Bankshares Tru Division. Schroder Inv Gru holds 2.81M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Limited accumulated 14,172 shares. 1.56M are owned by Deutsche Bankshares Ag.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Holdings Ltd. Adr by 39,161 shares to 54,161 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 156,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Synnex Corp. (NYSE:SNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Allsquare Wealth Limited Co holds 0.03% or 1,932 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). State Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Pinebridge Investments LP reported 0.01% stake. Everence Cap Mgmt stated it has 10,510 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hightower accumulated 22,347 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability has 200,621 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Valley National Advisers Inc accumulated 300 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 25,400 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC).