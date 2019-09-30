Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Shareholder Columbia Pacific Advisors Trimmed Stake as Share Price Declined; Duquesne Family Office Position in Mercadolibre (MELI) Upped as Stock Rose

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 88.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 2,254 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43,000, down from 20,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 5.05M shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 11,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 194,913 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.24M, up from 183,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $9.71 during the last trading session, reaching $551.23. About 290,433 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 373 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia has 1,287 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset reported 1,960 shares. 229 were accumulated by Csat Invest Advisory L P. Ftb Inc holds 0.01% or 129 shares. Davenport And Ltd holds 60,987 shares. Psagot Investment House holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkwood Lc reported 396 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 22,466 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 23,681 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cumberland Advisors Inc accumulated 1,900 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited owns 5,346 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs, Japan-based fund reported 258,863 shares.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,000 shares to 170,800 shares, valued at $62.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 326,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,100 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 2,510 shares. Strs Ohio owns 2,857 shares. Nordea Investment Ab has 9,540 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins has 43,399 shares. Amg National Commercial Bank has invested 0.05% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Metropolitan Life Insurance invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nomura holds 0.05% or 600,500 shares in its portfolio. Motco holds 10,000 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.1% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 10,000 shares. 1.66 million were reported by Oslo Asset Management As. Teton Advsr Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 69,900 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 14,525 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas invested in 0.46% or 319,950 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 935,051 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.32 million for 11.07 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

