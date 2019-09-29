Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Shareholder Columbia Pacific Advisors Cut Its Stake by $342,000 as Stock Value Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined While Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Cut Holding by $583,800

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 99,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.83 million, down from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 6.01M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 88.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 2,254 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43,000, down from 20,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 5.54 million shares traded or 18.59% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa accumulated 0.05% or 324,299 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 29,128 shares. Van Eck Associates reported 5.22M shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). California Employees Retirement stated it has 356,228 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Incorporated owns 2.46 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Hellman Jordan Mgmt Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,247 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 94,536 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Manufacturers Life Com The holds 256,699 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 18,849 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 5,885 shares. 2,000 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc. Piedmont Inv Advsrs stated it has 11,391 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.32M for 11.20 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Parsley Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:PE) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Parsley Energy: Free Cash Flows Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (NYSE:ADM) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before You Buy Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Llc invested in 2.12% or 2.16 million shares. Hartwell J M Partnership reported 32,405 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. 49,372 are held by Matrix Asset Advsr. Sadoff Investment Management Limited Company reported 7,202 shares. Marathon Cap Mgmt has 22,703 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc invested in 3.69 million shares or 0.82% of the stock. Argent Trust Communications, a Tennessee-based fund reported 122,555 shares. United Fire Grp holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 38,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.55% or 13.76M shares. Moreover, Canandaigua State Bank And Tru has 3.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 121,551 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.82% or 14.70M shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.02 million shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Town & Country National Bank & Trust & Commerce Dba First Bankers Commerce accumulated 2.24% or 34,849 shares. Northside Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 10,903 shares. Wms Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.78% or 81,181 shares.