Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Market Valuation Declined While Columbia Pacific Advisors Lowered Holding by $342,000; Zendesk (ZEN) Shareholder Jennison Associates Cut Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 88.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 2,254 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43,000, down from 20,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 1.13 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 40.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 174,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 261,147 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.25M, down from 436,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $76.81. About 646,792 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.36M for 12.34 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 13,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha holds 21,405 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 15,470 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Salient Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). The Massachusetts-based Redwood Investments Ltd has invested 0.5% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Aqr Ltd Liability Co holds 398,647 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 85,166 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 10.39M shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Commerce stated it has 11,398 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 733,749 were reported by Parametric Assocs. Jennison Associates Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 427,599 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 9,794 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd accumulated 11,032 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny holds 0.36% or 127,550 shares.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 65,485 shares to 927,804 shares, valued at $679.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 392,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 953,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.