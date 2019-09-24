Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Holder Teton Advisors Raised Its Position by $492,100; Workday (WDAY) Market Value Declined While National Asset Management Decreased Position

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 59.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 7,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 5,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 12,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $174.45. About 1.32 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY)

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 58.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 25,900 shares as the company's stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 3.89M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: "4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes" on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Parsley Energy: Free Cash Flows Ahead – Seeking Alpha" published on September 02, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oil Dri Corp Amer Com (NYSE:ODC) by 10,000 shares to 124,000 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Constr Inc Com (NYSE:GVA) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Labs Inc Com (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dsam Prtn (London) Limited accumulated 365,000 shares. Hellman Jordan Ma invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moors Cabot holds 16,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ranger Investment Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 67,393 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 1.07 million shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 13.55 million shares. 118,583 are held by Stifel Financial. 634,229 are held by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 55,185 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc stated it has 794,304 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 651,387 shares. 30,197 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 1.30M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Net Lease Inc by 19,760 shares to 89,583 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Virtus Global Divid Income F.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Echo Street Management holds 0.55% or 151,326 shares in its portfolio. 23,429 are owned by Toronto Dominion Bankshares. Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability owns 19,641 shares. Capital Glob Invsts invested in 4.71M shares. Dana Inv Advisors Inc has invested 0.19% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Fin Counselors Inc accumulated 3,679 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 74,212 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 24,793 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation has 0.22% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 718,744 shares. Glaxis Capital Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 5,530 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Lc accumulated 277,255 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 17,650 shares. Veritable LP has 2,181 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc has invested 0.34% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Workday (WDAY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release – Nasdaq" on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Workday Stock Could See a Short-Term Bounce – Yahoo Finance" published on September 10, 2019.

