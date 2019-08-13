Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Holder S&Co Has Raised Holding; As Cm Fin (CMFN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Caxton Lowered Stake by $1.20 Million

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 46.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 110,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 346,620 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, up from 236,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 1.65M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.40 million market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $7.22. It is down 16.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 25/04/2018 – CM Finance Schedules Earnings Release of Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – TF1 TFFP.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 07/03/2018 – IRAN S. PARS GAS FIELD PHASE 14 SOON TO ADD 14.2M CM/D: SHANA; 25/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: CM Punk update, independent promotions on WWE Network; 08/05/2018 – CM FINANCE INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 07/03/2018 IRAN SOUTH PARS GAS FIELD CURRENTLY PRODUCING 550M CM/D: SHANA; 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting; 15/03/2018 – CM Truck Beds Introduces Key Additions to Product Lineup During NTEA Show; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to CM Select Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Church Mutual Insurance Group

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24.31M are owned by Vanguard Gp Inc. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 35,489 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 269,509 shares. Castleark Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Alps Advsrs holds 22,031 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Investors Americas owns 286,980 shares. Clearbridge Invests holds 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 574 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt Company has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 671,870 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Advsrs Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 399,290 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Group Inc Limited has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 92,440 shares.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

