Parsley Energy (Call) (PE) Shareholder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $15.28 Million; Sothebys (Put) (BID) Market Value Rose While Sandler Capital Management Has Cut by $4.65 Million Its Position

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Sothebys (Put) (BID) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management analyzed 80,100 shares as the company's stock rose 49.42% . The hedge fund held 109,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39 million, down from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Sothebys (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $56.99 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.55 million shares traded or 172.84% up from the average. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (Call) (PE) by 83.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd analyzed 5.09 million shares as the company's stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, down from 6.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 4.73M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.32M for 10.80 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1492 Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.69% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Van Eck Associates holds 0.48% or 5.22M shares. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 55,185 shares. Salient Capital Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 92,615 shares. Financial Architects holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Prns Grp Limited Liability Company has 10.58M shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 195,544 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 67,393 shares. 120,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.02% stake. Grp reported 5,625 shares. Motco accumulated 10,000 shares. Castleark Limited Liability Company invested in 18,070 shares. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Ltd invested in 365,000 shares.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 4.27M shares to 4.48M shares, valued at $29.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 9.43M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BID shares while 58 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 38.92 million shares or 5.88% less from 41.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Limited invested 0.31% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). First Mercantile Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,536 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 723,101 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 48,753 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 420,805 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Third Point Ltd holds 4.53% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 6.66M shares. Piedmont Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,172 shares. Riverhead Management holds 0.01% or 6,187 shares. 13,350 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 334,821 shares. Moreover, American Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Alberta Invest Corporation reported 0.09% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). State Common Retirement Fund owns 49,093 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 19,083 shares.

