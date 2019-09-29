Parsec Financial Management Upped Visa (V) Position; Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI) SI Decreased By 28.06%

Bioxcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) had a decrease of 28.06% in short interest. BTAI’s SI was 76,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 28.06% from 106,200 shares previously. With 43,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Bioxcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s short sellers to cover BTAI’s short positions. The SI to Bioxcel Therapeutics Inc’s float is 1.27%. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.52. About 236,304 shares traded or 377.46% up from the average. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has risen 13.49% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical BTAI News: 26/04/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 7.74 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Data Presentation at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – DJ BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTAI); 14/05/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics 1Q Net $4.3M; 14/05/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 14/05/2018 – BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.37

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased Visa (V) stake by 1.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parsec Financial Management Inc acquired 2,319 shares as Visa (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Parsec Financial Management Inc holds 167,537 shares with $29.08M value, up from 165,218 last quarter. Visa now has $389.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08M shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company has market cap of $118.31 million. The firm is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M also bought $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $193.23's average target is 11.05% above currents $174 stock price.

