Parsec Financial Management Upped Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Css Has Cut Holding in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by $8.39 Million as Stock Value Rose

Css Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 839,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 840,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 53.87M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 06/03/2018 – 5 Companies Reshaping The Oil Industry; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 18/04/2018 – Southwest not inspecting all CFM engines; 20/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker over speed of safety checks; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Transportation Rev $872M; 20/04/2018 – GE Power Revenue Falls Less Than Expected, But ‘challenging’ Conditions Continue — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 14,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 210,885 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.37 million, up from 196,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $131.55. About 7.13M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings by 4,781 shares to 67,371 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 1,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,817 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sky Group Lc holds 64,995 shares. Valmark Advisers has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 32,134 are owned by Rench Wealth Incorporated. Salem Capital Management Inc holds 52,946 shares. Tompkins Financial invested in 18,377 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Lc reported 51,829 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Cap Advsr New York holds 1.78% or 141,524 shares in its portfolio. Scott And Selber stated it has 4,827 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Rdl holds 2.04% or 21,200 shares. 116,539 were reported by Community Tru And. Cubic Asset Limited Co has 1.84% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 43,911 shares. Loudon Inv Limited Liability has 5,532 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. M&T Fincl Bank stated it has 2.25M shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. 500 were accumulated by Kemnay Advisory Services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Co invested in 24,700 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.2% stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank invested 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kamunting Street Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 40,000 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Steadfast Mngmt LP owns 1.70M shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. 509,113 are owned by Prio Wealth Lp. 13,368 are owned by Verus Financial Inc. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invs Com has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 213,983 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.32% or 713,372 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Grp Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 87,480 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha owns 32,030 shares. Jaffetilchin Limited Co reported 32,683 shares. Stelac Advisory Services Ltd Llc has 0.59% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 73,000 shares. Allstate Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 734,697 shares. First Heartland Consultants reported 18,118 shares.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 60,600 shares to 67,400 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 82,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ringcentral Inc (Prn).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of stock or 331,684 shares. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S. On Thursday, August 15 the insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036. 105,600 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.25 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.