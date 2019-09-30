Parsec Financial Management Upped Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $2.02 Million; Smith A O (AOS) Stock Price Declined While Hightower Advisors Cut by $3.47 Million Its Position

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 44.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 73,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 92,774 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36 million, down from 166,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 770,432 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 14,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 210,885 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.37M, up from 196,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 6.01 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating AO Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) on Behalf of AOS Stockholders and Encourages AOS Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “As US/China Trade War Takes a Breather, Full Trade Data and Reactions by the Numbers – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like A. O. Smith Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AOS) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AO Smith (AOS) Could See New Water Heater Competition But Not For Years – Baird – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $16.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 5,459 shares to 210,270 shares, valued at $18.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 26,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Carolina-based Horizon Invests has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Dynamic Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 7,546 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Carroll Finance Associate reported 714 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 177,117 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). D E Shaw And reported 69,552 shares. New York-based Gideon has invested 0.15% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Asset Management One holds 86,172 shares. National Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Glenmede Trust Commerce Na reported 7,641 shares. 383,407 were reported by First Tru Advisors L P. Burney invested 0.04% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Company holds 361 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 4,278 shares.

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.61 per share. AOS’s profit will be $88.77 million for 22.06 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Management Ny holds 2.64% or 199,563 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.87% or 21.81 million shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.05M shares. Mcdaniel Terry & Company holds 176,995 shares. Haverford Tru Comm invested 2.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Family Corporation stated it has 1.71% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rnc Management Ltd reported 2.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Platinum Investment Mngmt Limited holds 13,279 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Edgewood Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 19,354 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,577 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,901 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 787,236 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Lc invested in 7,464 shares. Moon Capital Management reported 4,837 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paradigm Mgmt New York holds 73,700 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio.