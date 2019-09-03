Parsec Financial Management Trimmed Stake in Home Depot Com (HD) by $403,392; Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Shikiar Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 2,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 71,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, down from 73,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $225.04. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $205.2. About 9.85M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple discontinues its airport wireless routers – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – After the first Apple Watch received a mixed reception, reviewers of the second series praised a heavier focus on fitness; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust Ser D by 17,500 shares to 69,150 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,063 were reported by Stellar Management Llc. Letko Brosseau Assoc owns 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Guardian Tru, a California-based fund reported 789,567 shares. Saturna Corporation has invested 3.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edmp Inc reported 38,909 shares or 7.21% of all its holdings. Ckw Finance Group Inc owns 0.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,486 shares. Seizert Capital Prns Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 320,687 shares. Albert D Mason reported 2,608 shares. Tirschwell Loewy accumulated 2,583 shares. Cutter And Brokerage holds 20,722 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. 30,947 are owned by Lucas Mgmt. Advisory has 0.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,037 shares. Grassi Mngmt holds 2.95% or 104,920 shares in its portfolio. Amer Economic Planning Grp Adv holds 0.58% or 9,737 shares. Girard Partners has invested 4.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.59 billion for 18.13 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co (NYSE:TSM) by 10,123 shares to 502,553 shares, valued at $20.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr Us Smallcap Divd (DES) by 14,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.33 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.