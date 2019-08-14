Parsec Financial Management Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Bank Of America Has Cut Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Position By $323,920

Bank Of America Corp decreased Maxwell Technologies Inc (MXWL) stake by 79.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of America Corp sold 80,980 shares as Maxwell Technologies Inc (MXWL)’s stock 0.00%. The Bank Of America Corp holds 21,235 shares with $95,000 value, down from 102,215 last quarter. Maxwell Technologies Inc now has $208.68M valuation. It closed at $4.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MXWL News: 24/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 185% to 48 Days; 27/03/2018 – SEC ALSO CHARGES EX-MAXWELL TECH CEO DAVID SCHRAMM; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 27/04/2018 – ESPN: Source: Hawks reach 1-year deal with Maxwell; 27/03/2018 – SEC CHARGES MAXWELL TECH FOR PREMATURELY RECOGNIZED REVENUE; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Expects Recovery in 2; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Believes Uncertainty Related to Tax Reform and Potential Steel Tariffs Hurt 1; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies: 1Q Shortfall Related to Delays in Processing Chinese Tenders for Infrastructure Products; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Sees 1Q Rev Below Guidanc; 27/03/2018 – Maxwell Technologies, Former Executive Settle SEC Charges for Inflating Financial Results

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 5.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 11,547 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Parsec Financial Management Inc holds 217,279 shares with $17.56 million value, down from 228,826 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $290.15B valuation. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $68.57. About 1.76 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S

Bank Of America Corp increased Tiffany & Co New (Call) (NYSE:TIF) stake by 261,400 shares to 361,400 valued at $38.15 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Suncor Energy Inc New (Call) (NYSE:SU) stake by 418,600 shares and now owns 510,000 shares. Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold MXWL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 29.22 million shares or 36.04% more from 21.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 9,652 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Quinn Opportunity Prns Lc holds 0.6% or 980,000 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) for 70,325 shares. Texas-based Highland Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Gabelli Co Invest Advisers Incorporated has 0.51% invested in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) for 889,400 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership owns 64,152 shares. Northern Tru has 0% invested in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Charles Schwab Invest Management, a California-based fund reported 219,005 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 877 shares. 110,000 are held by Harvest Management Llc. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 31,612 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.60’s average target is 27.75% above currents $68.57 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by HSBC.

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 5,888 shares to 139,188 valued at $12.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wisdomtree Intl Equity Etf (DWM) stake by 30,205 shares and now owns 1.03M shares. Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) was raised too.