Parsec Financial Management Trimmed By $504,356 Its First Bancorp (FBNC) Position; Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Sentiment Is 1.56

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased First Bancorp (FBNC) stake by 25.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 14,834 shares as First Bancorp (FBNC)’s stock declined 2.99%. The Parsec Financial Management Inc holds 43,749 shares with $1.52 million value, down from 58,583 last quarter. First Bancorp now has $1.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 156,926 shares traded or 94.01% up from the average. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Increase; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Raises Dividend to 10c Vs. 8c; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 24/04/2018 – First Bancorp NC 1Q EPS 70c; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 06/04/2018 – First Bancorp NC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 84 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 54 cut down and sold their holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust. The investment managers in our database reported: 39.21 million shares, up from 39.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Chatham Lodging Trust in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 42 Increased: 62 New Position: 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold FBNC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 19.19 million shares or 0.69% less from 19.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Moreover, Dana Invest Advsrs has 0.1% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 61,209 shares. 812 were reported by Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Partnership. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 13,526 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) or 38 shares. Martin Commerce Tn holds 0.66% or 62,580 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 143,313 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru invested in 0% or 2,287 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Geode Limited Liability Company holds 372,412 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Continental Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.5% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Pitcairn Com holds 0.03% or 6,866 shares in its portfolio. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc holds 0.97% or 576,681 shares.

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.78 million for 11.26 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL) stake by 16,621 shares to 183,165 valued at $9.34 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) stake by 4,415 shares and now owns 37,878 shares. Wisdomtree Intl Equity Etf (DWM) was raised too.

Forward Management Llc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust for 771,490 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 2.82 million shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quadrant Capital Management Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 35,026 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crow Point Partners Llc has invested 0.33% in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 81,198 shares.

Chatham Lodging Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $803.74 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 31.72 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels to create its portfolio.

