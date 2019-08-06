Parsec Financial Management Trimmed By $319,347 Its Disney (Walt) (DIS) Stake; Kazia Therapeutics Limited – American Depositary S (KZIA) Shorts Raised By 66.67%

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased Disney (Walt) (DIS) stake by 1.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 2,877 shares as Disney (Walt) (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Parsec Financial Management Inc holds 156,055 shares with $17.33 million value, down from 158,932 last quarter. Disney (Walt) now has $249.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 10.44 million shares traded or 19.83% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT

Kazia Therapeutics Limited – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:KZIA) had an increase of 66.67% in short interest. KZIA’s SI was 2,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 66.67% from 1,200 shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Kazia Therapeutics Limited – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s short sellers to cover KZIA’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $2.475. About 229 shares traded. Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) has declined 42.41% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lau Assocs Lc owns 1.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,084 shares. Wilkins Counsel reported 7,700 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Winfield Assocs Incorporated invested in 4,280 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Venator Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 50,201 shares or 5.77% of all its holdings. Sit stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt LP holds 250,000 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H holds 1.89% or 311,418 shares. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Exchange Cap Mgmt holds 54,933 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. 188,484 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Amica Retiree Trust owns 7,749 shares. Anchor Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 6,692 shares. New York-based Asset Management has invested 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets.

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased Wisdomtree Intl Equity Etf (DWM) stake by 30,205 shares to 1.03M valued at $52.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co (NYSE:TSM) stake by 10,123 shares and now owns 502,553 shares. United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) was raised too.