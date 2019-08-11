Parsec Financial Management Trimmed Aflac (AFL) Stake by $10.21 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Hussman Strategic Advisors Cut Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holding by $1.88 Million as Shares Declined

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 204,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 94,680 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, down from 298,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.15 billion market cap company. It closed at $52.88 lastly. It is down 13.62% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 60.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 26,400 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 66,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 2.74M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Llp holds 0.02% or 1.64M shares in its portfolio. Grimes And invested in 4,492 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt holds 0.16% or 130,078 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.1% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc holds 267,194 shares. Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability Corporation New York invested in 0.05% or 10,354 shares. Bb&T Lc owns 399,367 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Sigma Planning has invested 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Penobscot Inv invested in 0.47% or 44,758 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability owns 6,105 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.58% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Haverford Trust Company has 0.02% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 22,014 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 360,867 shares. Smith Moore & has 0.1% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 8,538 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.60M for 12.24 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T (NYSE:BBT) by 82,247 shares to 172,335 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sei Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap Etf (SCHM).

