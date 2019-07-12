Parsec Financial Management Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Kdi Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Position

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) stake by 10.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 18,189 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 152,741 shares with $7.63M value, down from 170,930 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A now has $77.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 3.37M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 2.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsec Financial Management Inc acquired 4,645 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Parsec Financial Management Inc holds 196,351 shares with $27.45M value, up from 191,706 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $356.28B valuation. The stock decreased 4.23% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $134.19. About 15.53M shares traded or 126.33% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $152 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. On Monday, January 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A also bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Denials of Asbestos in Baby Powder Spur US Criminal Probe – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “J&J (JNJ), in Response to Report About Criminal Probe in Talc Case, Says Implications There is New Development is Wrong – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. sold $501,938 worth of stock. 29,340 shares valued at $1.40M were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $807.81 million for 23.90 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stifel’s ‘Increased Confidence’ In Mondelez Prompts Price Target Lift – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Research Reports for Adobe, Philip Morris & Mondelez – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Mondelez International Stock Is Up 35% So Far in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International to Acquire Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 24 by Berenberg.