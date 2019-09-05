Parsec Financial Management Raised Holding in Bb&T (BBT) by $3.78 Million; Peddock Capital Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $326,200

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Bb&T (BBT) by 91.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 82,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 172,335 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 90,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Bb&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 2.36M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 18,656 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, down from 20,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $206.76. About 571,458 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 50,739 shares to 45,539 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,292 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BB&T files $9B mixed shelf registration – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns BB&T Corporation’s (NYSE:BBT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunTrust Banks: BB&T Merger Provides Favorable Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Marke (EEM) by 14,822 shares to 33,874 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $501.93M for 19.73 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

