Parsec Financial Management Position In Amgen (AMGN) Was Increased; Facebook Cl A (FB) Position Held by Bainco International Investors

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 4,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 144,859 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.52M, up from 140,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.03M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, up from 38,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK EXTENDS PRE-MKT LOSS TO 2.3% ON REPORT OF FTC PROBE; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS TO ENGAGE WITH FACEBOOK MANAGEMENT ON SECURITY ISSUES; 17/03/2018 – Shut It Down; Facebook Flaws; Politician’s Dream: Saturday Wrap; 22/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 02/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fools’ Day filter Nothing is off-limits in the fight between the two social media companies; 26/04/2018 – Facebook exec promises UK lawmakers overhaul for political ads; 22/03/2018 – Zuckerberg, Facing Facebook’s Worst Crisis Yet, Pledges Better Privacy; 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS DID NOT USE GSR FACEBOOK DATA OR ANY DERIVATIVES OF THE DATA IN THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 16/04/2018 – Lawmakers publish evidence that Cambridge Analytica work helped Brexit group

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,607 shares to 269,991 shares, valued at $51.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 3,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,930 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

