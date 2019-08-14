Parsec Financial Management Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Lowered by $1.06 Million as Shares Rose; As Photronics (PLAB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Perritt Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $753,507

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 83,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% . The institutional investor held 298,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 382,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $600.91M market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 188,060 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 13,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 233,786 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.69 million, down from 247,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 4.48M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $6.71M for 22.40 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 153,784 were accumulated by Victory Cap Management. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 205 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru invested in 0.01% or 14,394 shares. 206,450 were reported by Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corp. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company owns 14,542 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc reported 0% stake. Parkside Bankshares & Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 79 shares. Tower Rech (Trc) holds 870 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon holds 0% or 1.39M shares in its portfolio. 70,012 are held by Da Davidson &. Donald Smith And Co owns 2.35 million shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 45,522 shares. Bailard invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Franklin Resource holds 452,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $9,250 activity.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 632,704 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.86 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22,145 shares to 92,467 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Intl Equity Etf (DWM) by 30,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greylin Inv Mangement Inc holds 0.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 10,965 shares. Moreover, Victory Management has 0.01% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 71,981 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 17,967 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual has invested 0.88% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sandler Cap Management reported 54,276 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.42% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Spc Fincl holds 0.33% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 19,265 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 139,076 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Llc invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Waverton Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 54,298 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 449,498 shares or 0.51% of the stock. The Israel-based Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc owns 5,257 shares. Fruth Investment Management owns 35,772 shares.

