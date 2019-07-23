Parsec Financial Management Maintains Holding in Emerson Electric (EMR); Mackenzie Financial Upped Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $16.71 Million as Stock Value Rose

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 77.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 150,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 344,748 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.28M, up from 194,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 6.39 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 12,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 310,228 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.24 million, up from 297,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $66.75. About 1.67 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oppenheimer Hldgs Inc (NYSE:OPY) by 23,650 shares to 46,890 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 212,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,080 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 944,307 are held by Haverford Trust. Kelly Lawrence W And Inc Ca reported 2.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pinebridge LP invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Monetta Inc owns 15,000 shares. Cincinnati Casualty reported 1.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Torch Wealth Management Llc holds 29,943 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 8,646 shares stake. Qs Invsts Ltd accumulated 78,056 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr accumulated 106,752 shares or 2.25% of the stock. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 34,863 shares. Brinker Inc stated it has 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Farallon Cap Management Ltd, a California-based fund reported 440,000 shares. Regions Fincl Corp owns 196,805 shares. Citigroup holds 0.27% or 2.51 million shares in its portfolio. Smith Moore reported 23,326 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Predicting Disney+ And The Growth To Come – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Plus Isn’t Worth A 20% Increase In The Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerson Electric Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “5 Companies Paying High Yields – GuruFocus.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “St. Louis companies land on Forbes’ 2019 list of Best Employers for Women – St. Louis Business Journal” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invs invested 0.5% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Hightower reported 297,315 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil Communications holds 1.73% or 42,500 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.03% or 1,280 shares in its portfolio. The Oregon-based Becker Cap Management has invested 0.3% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested in 44,338 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 64,350 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 50,000 shares. Fin Services Corporation invested in 0.34% or 22,447 shares. Portland Limited Liability Company holds 5,303 shares. Montag A Assocs owns 0.08% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 13,300 shares. Community Finance Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 117,010 shares or 2.73% of its portfolio. Davenport And Lc reported 36,781 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 19,153 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Group Inc holds 23,871 shares.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,951 shares to 93,254 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,425 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).