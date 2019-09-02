Parsec Financial Management Lowered Stryker (SYK) Stake By $444,629; Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) Shorts Increased By 11.77%

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased Stryker Corp (SYK) stake by 3.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 2,257 shares as Stryker Corp (SYK)’s stock rose 12.36%. The Parsec Financial Management Inc holds 67,425 shares with $13.32M value, down from 69,682 last quarter. Stryker Corp now has $81.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $220.66. About 1.04M shares traded or 4.20% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® Il Acetabular System; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- The Stryker Thoracic Pedicle Feeler 6002-350-000 is a smart instrument fo; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head Litigation; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH) had an increase of 11.77% in short interest. SPH's SI was 612,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.77% from 547,800 shares previously. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) has risen 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased Unilever Plc (Britain) (NYSE:UL) stake by 115,875 shares to 290,714 valued at $16.78M in 2019Q1. It also upped Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 15,783 shares and now owns 121,886 shares. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was raised too.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $703.33 million for 29.03 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Stryker (NYSE:SYK), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Stryker has $24000 highest and $19000 lowest target. $222.75’s average target is 0.95% above currents $220.66 stock price. Stryker had 23 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) rating on Monday, March 18. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $211 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $218 target in Monday, March 4 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of SYK in report on Friday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SYK in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20800 target in Wednesday, April 24 report.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity. 43 shares were bought by Doliveux Roch, worth $8,117 on Tuesday, April 30.

