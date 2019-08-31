Parsec Financial Management Lowered Stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by $319,347 as Valuation Rose; Waverton Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Verizon Communications Com Us$0.10 (VZ) Stake by $1.18 Million

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 2,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 156,055 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.33 million, down from 158,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com Us$0.10 (VZ) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 20,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 155,350 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, down from 175,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com Us$0.10 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6,333 shares to 69,025 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T (NYSE:BBT).

