Parsec Financial Management Lowered Its Stake in Oracle Com (ORCL) by $370,205; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Garde Capital Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Rose

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 74.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 8,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,112 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 12,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $123.5. About 2.39M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 6,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,276 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, down from 127,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 8.93 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.21 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Capital owns 23,558 shares. Thomasville National Bank has 15,056 shares. Cincinnati Fincl Corporation accumulated 0.99% or 199,000 shares. Bank Of The West accumulated 86,623 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.78% stake. North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh reported 0.06% stake. Valicenti Advisory stated it has 24,653 shares. Harbour Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 9,819 shares. Rock Point Advsr Lc invested in 0.25% or 4,330 shares. Meritage Management owns 50,159 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Whitnell accumulated 17,865 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Wellington Management Gru Llp stated it has 40.63M shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 79,056 were reported by Smith Salley. Farmers Natl Bank holds 2.84% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 42,281 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corp.: Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Lining Up Behind Higher Oil Prices – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808 worth of stock or 7,200 shares.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $579.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 10,790 shares to 473,732 shares, valued at $31.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 7,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancorp Division holds 237,777 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation reported 0.63% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pineno Levin Ford Asset has 7,600 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.13% stake. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al stated it has 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). St Germain D J Communication Inc holds 1.12% or 191,937 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 5,579 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.23% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Csat Advisory LP holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 43,966 shares. Cibc Asset has 296,631 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund holds 50,662 shares. North Mgmt accumulated 6,737 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bessemer Gp Inc reported 61,941 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 8.46M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,863 shares to 219,750 shares, valued at $26.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.91 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS, KeyBanc Preview Oracle’s Q4, Eye Forex Impact – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oracle, Eldorado Gold, and Tilray Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.