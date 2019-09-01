Parsec Financial Management Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stake by $389,153; As Sealed Air (SEE) Shares Declined, Holder Tower Bridge Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $4.15 Million

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 90 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313.02M, down from 6,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 2.18 million shares traded or 72.56% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 3,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 341,930 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.61 million, down from 345,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – If J.P. Morgan’s Alexa use rises, it should allow the bank’s employees to focus on more complex service requests from its clients; 28/03/2018 – PING AN IS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, JPMORGAN, CCB FOR UNIT’S IPO; 29/05/2018 – UXIN LIMITED SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, J.P. MORGAN ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 21/03/2018 – RWE AG RWEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 EUROS FROM 18.5 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CO-PRESIDENT DANIEL PINTO COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’ but we’re not yet there yet, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 02/04/2018 – Monday’s Market Plunge Won’t Last: JPMorgan — Barron’s Blog

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 1,355 shares to 9,660 shares, valued at $1.54B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 80 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway In (BRKB).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.60B for 11.30 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Fincl Mgmt Incorporated has invested 2.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clarkston Prtn Ltd Company reported 2,848 shares. North Star Asset Management has 0.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 14,763 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.96% or 69,500 shares. Wisconsin Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 1.42% or 15,750 shares. Stearns Fin Svcs Group accumulated 13,661 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Sterneck Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.69% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,805 shares. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Lc invested 1.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 3,166 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 1.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 103,000 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Co accumulated 0.89% or 1.41 million shares. Associated Banc reported 2.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability reported 1.96% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Toth Financial Advisory has 2,101 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small (VBK) by 6,235 shares to 24,820 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co (NYSE:TSM) by 10,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).