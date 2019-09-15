Parsec Financial Management Lowered Dover (DOV) Position as Market Value Declined; Haverford Financial Services Increases Holding in Dollar General (DG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 6,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 234,733 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.52 million, down from 241,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.50B market cap company. It closed at $99.67 lastly. It is down 19.55% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52 million for 16.29 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 7,150 shares to 241,889 shares, valued at $20.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 42,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO).

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Pullmaster® Introduces New Free Fall Option for M12 Winches to Serve Pile Driving Market – GuruFocus.com” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Dover Food Retail Announces Hillphoenix® Shelf-Edge Technology Designed for Energy Savings and Improved Performance – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: September 07, 2019.