Parsec Financial Management Lifted Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding; Soros Fund Management Cut By $3.15 Million Its Celgene (Put) (CELG) Position

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased Starbucks (SBUX) stake by 3.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parsec Financial Management Inc acquired 6,755 shares as Starbucks (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Parsec Financial Management Inc holds 222,560 shares with $18.66M value, up from 215,805 last quarter. Starbucks now has $105.78B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.68M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 11/05/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: This incident comes two weeks after a similar device was discovered about two miles away at a; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores for one-day racial bias training; 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: NYPD sergeant blames beatdown on Starbucks feeding homeless; 18/04/2018 – Big League Politics: EXCLUSIVE: All Of Starbucks’ Official Race Experts Worked For George Soros; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 25/04/2018 – Whitbread to Set Costa Coffee Free to Take On Starbucks

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Celgene Corp (Put) (CELG) stake by 74.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 34,200 shares as Celgene Corp (Put) (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 11,800 shares with $1.09M value, down from 46,000 last quarter. Celgene Corp (Put) now has $70.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 4.24 million shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 13/03/2018 – Celgene Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.58 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Soros Fund Management Llc increased Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stake by 470,000 shares to 970,000 valued at $28.03M in 2019Q2. It also upped Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) stake by 193,438 shares and now owns 518,629 shares. D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Com accumulated 692,912 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Prudential Public Ltd Company stated it has 316,220 shares. 8,179 are held by Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Limited Co. First Republic Inv reported 198,629 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.09% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 514,931 shares. 1.48M are owned by Manikay Prtn Ltd Com. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 8,690 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Opus Point Prtn Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.77% or 5,625 shares. Greatmark Investment Partners stated it has 3,850 shares. 209 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd. Armistice Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 400,000 shares. Cadence Commercial Bank Na holds 0.18% or 4,965 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 1.08M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 30,480 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 2.68% above currents $98.85 stock price. Celgene had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CELG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 360,746 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na holds 27,367 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 644,859 shares. Boys Arnold stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.16% or 959,194 shares in its portfolio. 384,251 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. State Street Corp has invested 0.33% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Zevin Asset Limited Company has 0.15% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) LP has 0.28% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stephens Ar owns 0.21% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 108,942 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.29% or 31,594 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell accumulated 45,220 shares. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.05% or 7,756 shares. Sei Invs Com holds 0.1% or 347,247 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Clear Street Mkts Limited Liability Company has 0.67% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 69,200 shares.

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 136,319 shares to 97,467 valued at $8.20 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 2,013 shares and now owns 65,412 shares. Wisdomtree Emg Mkts Sm (DGS) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is 2.05% above currents $88.37 stock price. Starbucks had 23 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, July 11. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, April 26. UBS maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, April 8. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, May 6.