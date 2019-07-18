Parsec Financial Management Holds Position in Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG); As Targa Resources (TRGP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Has Decreased Its Position

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 60,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,589 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 70,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 2.93 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 30/04/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Sweeps 2018 APAC Effie Awards; 07/05/2018 – Momentum Worldwide Unveils “First Cut” – An Enhanced Golf Division In Partnership With The Moore Group; 02/05/2018 – Interpublic Group: .@303MullenLowe partners with Perth Children’s Hospital on a “Big News For Kids”; 21/03/2018 – McCann Repeats as Network of the Year at ANDY Awards; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – CONFIRMS THAT COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 FINANCIAL TARGETS; 18/04/2018 – McCann Health Launches First-Of-Its Kind Global Scientific Council; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic: Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Leaving Agency in May; 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names FCB Creative Agency of Record; 15/05/2018 – Hotchkis And Wiley Buys New 1.1% Position in Interpublic

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 41.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 162,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 231,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, down from 393,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 2.40 million shares traded or 4.87% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,951 shares to 93,254 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 15,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,438 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. GREENIAUS H JOHN bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 180.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.