Parsec Financial Management Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Cut by $590,760 as Stock Value Declined; Appleton Partners Boosted Its Stake in Electronic Arts Com (EA) by $509,040

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 10,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 713,582 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.05 million, down from 724,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 4.88M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 5,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 29,963 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, up from 24,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.41. About 798,129 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.68 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.