Parsec Financial Management Has Upped Its Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (CTSH) Stake by $441,864; Share Price Declined; Biglari Capital Has Lifted Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Position by $544,000; Share Value Rose

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (CTSH) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 6,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 27,789 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 21,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.17M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $769.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 48,989 shares traded or 81.72% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD DLEKG.TA – WILL CONTINUE TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS AS CO FOCUSES ON EXPANDING ENERGY BUSINESS IN ISRAEL AND ABROAD; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 21/03/2018 – Aphrodite Partners in Talks to Sell 6 Bcm/Yr to Shell: Delek; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q REVENUE $100.7M; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Delek Logistics Rtg To “BB-‘, Dbt Rtgs; Otlk Stbl; 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT; 25/05/2018 – Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Delek Logistics Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKL)

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Delek US Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “10% Yield, 25 Straight Hikes, 10% Distribution Growth Ahead For Delek Logistics Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLPs Flat As Market Broods – Seeking Alpha” on March 10, 2019. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Plains All American Pipeline Crushed It Again in Q2 – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd Llc reported 287,927 shares. Regions Fin Corp holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 14,450 were reported by Raymond James And Assoc. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Psagot Investment House Ltd has 4,702 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Limited Liability Corporation owns 62,644 shares. Advisory Inc reported 1.26 million shares. 658,143 were reported by Clearbridge Investments Llc. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 25,615 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 31,946 shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 94,563 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 174,616 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd has 156,759 shares. Cortland Associate Mo holds 549,272 shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 121,743 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 941,129 shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Woodstock Corp reported 3,934 shares. Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advsr has invested 0.46% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 199,552 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership. Kistler owns 642 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 396 shares in its portfolio. Brandes Prns Lp invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hartford Investment Mgmt invested 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Manhattan Com invested in 2,810 shares or 0% of the stock. Schwerin Boyle Management Inc accumulated 184,900 shares.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 9,522 shares to 234,121 shares, valued at $15.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,254 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant gets new bear before earnings; CTSH -3% – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.